US President Trump evacuated after security incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington

The United States President Donald Trump evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner After a Security Incident in Washington DC.

Following an unspecified security threat, Secret Service agents and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall as hundreds of guests ducked for cover under tables.

“Out of the way, sir!” one voice shouted, while others urged people to get down, according to the Associated Press. No immediate injuries were reported.

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The moment President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents dinner after loud noises were heard. pic.twitter.com/RnbIumNR3A — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 26, 2026

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover under tables as waiters fled toward the front of the dining hall.

Other Trump administration officials attending the dinner were also evacuated after a loud commotion and noise erupted near the hotel ballroom.

Shortly before being escorted off the stage by security, Melania Trump appeared to react to something in the crowd, her face showing concern, according to a live C-SPAN feed reported by Reuters.

Some attendees reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall, where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities, and national leaders had been awaiting Trump’s speech, was immediately evacuated.

Members of the National Guard took up positions inside the building, while people were permitted to leave but not re-enter. Security outside the venue was also extremely tight.

Those in attendance included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

