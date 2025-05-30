US President Trump Praises 'Terrific' Musk, Hints At Continued Collaboration With Elon

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump praised Elon Musk, calling him "terrific" as Musk prepares to step down from his role in the administration. The two are set to appear together at a press conference scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT) in the Oval Office.

Trump expressed his admiration for Musk, stating, "Elon is terrific!" and hinting that Musk's involvement with the administration wouldn't necessarily end after his term as chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House," wrote Donald Trump in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

Elon Musk has announced his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role he held since January 20, 2025, as part of President Donald Trump's administration. Musk's exit comes after 130 days of service, as mandated by federal regulations for special government employees.

In his post on X, Musk thanked President Trump for the opportunity to serve and reduce wasteful government spending, emphasizing that DOGE's mission will continue to grow.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he wrote.

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.



The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Leavitt thanked Elon Musk for his service, saying, "We thank him for his service. We thank him for getting DOGE off the ground, and the efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse will continue."