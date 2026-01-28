US President Trump revives ‘rigged election’ claim at Iowa rally as US midterms loom

Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that the 2020 US presidential election was “rigged”, using the allegation to rally supporters as the country edges towards the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking at a rally in Clive, Iowa, the US President once again questioned the legitimacy of his previous defeat. “We had a rigged election,” Trump told the crowd, a refrain he has returned to frequently since leaving office.

The rally formed part of Trump’s growing campaign push ahead of the November midterms, during which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested. The outcome is expected to be decisive for control of Congress and could significantly shape the balance of power during the remainder of Trump’s term.

At the event, Trump defended his record on the cost of living and outlined plans to campaign extensively for Republican candidates across key battleground states. His remarks come amid heightened concern that misinformation could influence the political climate as voting day approaches.

Trump also fuelled speculation about his future ambitions by hinting at another run for the presidency, despite constitutional limits on presidential terms. “Should we do it a fourth time?” he asked supporters, drawing cheers from the audience.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will spend much of the coming months on the campaign trail. “I’m going to do a lot of campaign travelling,” he said last week while speaking aboard Air Force One.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged the historical challenges facing incumbent presidents during midterm elections. “Sitting presidents don’t seem to do well in the midterms,” he said.

Despite that trend, Trump has already staged campaign-style rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania in December and visited Michigan earlier this month, all states regarded as critical electoral battlegrounds.

Americans will go to the polls on 3 November this year, with the results set to determine not only the composition of Congress but also how much political leverage Trump will wield for the rest of his presidency.

