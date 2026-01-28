Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011016https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-president-trump-revives-rigged-election-claim-at-iowa-rally-as-us-midterms-loom-3011016.html
NewsWorldUS President Trump revives ‘rigged election’ claim at Iowa rally as US midterms loom
DONALD TRUMP IOWA RALLY

US President Trump revives ‘rigged election’ claim at Iowa rally as US midterms loom

Donald Trump reiterated his claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” during a rally in Iowa, as he ramps up campaigning ahead of the US midterm elections. With control of Congress at stake, Trump is actively backing Republican candidates while hinting at future political ambitions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 06:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US President Trump revives ‘rigged election’ claim at Iowa rally as US midterms loomUS President Donald Trump at Oval Office (Photo/ANI)

Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that the 2020 US presidential election was “rigged”, using the allegation to rally supporters as the country edges towards the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking at a rally in Clive, Iowa, the US President once again questioned the legitimacy of his previous defeat. “We had a rigged election,” Trump told the crowd, a refrain he has returned to frequently since leaving office.

The rally formed part of Trump’s growing campaign push ahead of the November midterms, during which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be contested. The outcome is expected to be decisive for control of Congress and could significantly shape the balance of power during the remainder of Trump’s term.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the event, Trump defended his record on the cost of living and outlined plans to campaign extensively for Republican candidates across key battleground states. His remarks come amid heightened concern that misinformation could influence the political climate as voting day approaches.

Trump also fuelled speculation about his future ambitions by hinting at another run for the presidency, despite constitutional limits on presidential terms. “Should we do it a fourth time?” he asked supporters, drawing cheers from the audience.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will spend much of the coming months on the campaign trail. “I’m going to do a lot of campaign travelling,” he said last week while speaking aboard Air Force One.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged the historical challenges facing incumbent presidents during midterm elections. “Sitting presidents don’t seem to do well in the midterms,” he said.

Despite that trend, Trump has already staged campaign-style rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania in December and visited Michigan earlier this month, all states regarded as critical electoral battlegrounds.

Americans will go to the polls on 3 November this year, with the results set to determine not only the composition of Congress but also how much political leverage Trump will wield for the rest of his presidency.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Army Drone Defence
Army tightens noose on China, Pak with 35×3 km drone kill zone – how it works
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
Explained | India–EU trade deal - Trade, security, strategic ties, and more
Narrative Warfare India Pakistan
How Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Op Sindoor
Delhi rain
Delhi records highest January rain in 4 years; mercury plummets
Pakistan UAE India Relations
Why UAE’s India defence deal sends Pakistan into a frenzy
Mira Bhayandar
Mira-Bhayandar flyover controversy: Why do 4 lanes turn into 2? MMRDA explains
India EU Trade Deal
‘Historic’ India-EU trade deal explained: How it could hit your wallet
India Global Diplomacy
After EU, Canada comes calling: Why PM Carney is knocking on India’s door
India EU FTA
India Energy Week: Modi welcomes EU FTA for services, investment growth
rescue operation
J&K: BRO rescues 60 stranded people, including 40 soldiers, in snowbound Doda