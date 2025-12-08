In a move that may irk many in Europe, the United State has revised its security strategy that no longer sees Russia as a threat. The Kremlin has publicly welcomed a newly released US national security strategy from President Donald Trump, saying its worldview largely mirrors Russia’s own approach to global politics.

The policy paper, issued last week, warns that Europe faces what it describes as a risk of “civilizational erasure.” It also states that ending the war in Ukraine is a central American priority and signals a shift toward rebuilding strategic stability with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the updated strategy “largely reflects our own vision.” He also praised sections that question the long-standing view of NATO as a constantly expanding military alliance, a point Russia has opposed for years on security grounds.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Peskov warned that entrenched forces within the US government — often referred to by Trump as the “deep state” — might not fully support the president’s new direction.

The 33-page document does not label Russia as a direct threat and places emphasis on curbing foreign influence, stopping mass migration, and rejecting what it calls censorship practices in the European Union.

Several European Union officials and political analysts have criticised the strategy, arguing that its language on free expression echoes Kremlin-style rhetoric and could weaken Europe’s position toward Moscow during ongoing efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The report also accuses the EU of obstructing US-led peace efforts and argues that restoring strategic stability with Russia would help stabilise European economies.

In addition, the strategy appears to support efforts to influence political direction within Europe, arguing that US policy should back resistance to the continent’s current political trajectory.

The document calls for the revival of “Western identity” and warns that Europe could become fundamentally transformed within two decades, with its economic problems overshadowed by what it describes as a looming civilizational crisis.