US President Trump Set To Drop 'Travel Ban' Bomb On 'Terror' State Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump has already shaken the world with his unpredictable moves and policy decisions. Speaking to the US Congress, Trump praised Pakistan for the extradition of terrorists responsible for the killings of US soldiers. Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif was quick to respond to Trump for his praise. But now, the US President is all set to drop a travel ban bomb on Pakistan, a nation known for harbouring terrorists.

According to reports, US President Trump is expected to issue a travel ban order as early as next week, potentially restricting entry for individuals from Pakistan and Afghanistan. The decision follows a government review assessing security and vetting risks associated with various countries.

This decision echoes Trump's previous travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations during his first term. The policy, which included Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018 but later revoked by President Joe Biden.

On January 20, Trump issued an executive order mandating stricter security vetting for foreign nationals seeking entry into the U.S. to identify potential national security threats. The order required several cabinet members to submit a list of countries by March 12 where travel should be partially or fully restricted due to inadequate vetting and screening procedures.

According to four sources, Afghanistan is expected to be included in the list for a complete travel ban. Three of those sources also indicated that Pakistan would be recommended for inclusion.

Notably, the US has been deporting illegal migrants to their respective countries including Europe and Asia. Pakistani nationals already have been on the radar of security forces across the globe and are often subjected to stricter frisking. Recently, Pakistan also warned its citizens and first-time fliers against taking foreign trips.