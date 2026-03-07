US presses Sri Lanka against repatriating IRIS Dena survivors, IRIS Booshehr crew to Iran- Reports

Days after the sinking of the Iranian Warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, the US is pressing the Lankan government not to repatriate the survivors of IRIS Dena and 208 sailors of the 2nd Iranian ship IRIS Bushehr, which is docked near Colombo Port.

According to a report by Reuters, citing an internal State Department cable, the US is urging Sri Lanka not to repatriate survivors from the Iranian warship it sank this week, or the crew of a second Iranian ship in Sri Lankan custody.

A US submarine sank the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, 19 nautical miles off Galle, on Wednesday, killing dozens of sailors and escalating Washington's campaign against Iran's navy.

The development comes after Sri Lanka started offloading 208 crew from a second Iranian ship, the naval auxiliary IRIS Booshehr, stranded in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but outside territorial waters, on Thursday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake cited the nation's "humanitarian responsibility" for accepting them.

Earlier, IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship on its way back from the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, was torpedoed by a US submarine off Sri Lanka's coast on Wednesday, prompting Sri Lankan authorities to launch a rescue operation that recovered 87 bodies and saved 32 survivors, as the escalating Iran-US conflict ripples into South Asia.

Another Iranian ship IRIS Lavan, was allowed by India to dock at Kochi port on March 4, 2026, following Tehran's urgent request on February 28 citing technical issues during its regional visit for an International Fleet Review.

The vessel carries 183 crew members, who are currently housed at naval facilities in Kochi.

US Embassy charge d'affaires Jayne Howell told Sri Lanka not to repatriate the IRIS Booshehr crew or the 32 IRIS Dena survivors to Iran, according to a Reuters report citing an internal State Department cable.

The cable urged Sri Lankan authorities to "minimize Iranian attempts to use the detainees for propaganda," per the report. Howell also informed the Israeli ambassador to India and Sri Lanka that there are no repatriation plans to Iran, and he inquired about efforts to encourage crew defections.















