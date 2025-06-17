US Prez Donald Trump To Leave G7 Summit Early, Says Press Secy

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will be leaving the G7 summit a day earlier than scheduled due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Despite a productive day at the summit, including signing a significant trade deal with the UK and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump will depart on Monday night after dinner with other world leaders.

Taking to the social media platform, Karoline Leavitt wrote, "President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State."

President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025

Earlier, Trump took to the social media platform TruthSocial, urging all US citizens in Tehran to evacuate immediately. He stated that Iran should have accepted the nuclear deal he proposed, emphasizing that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Trump expressed frustration over the current situation, calling it a "shame and waste of human life".

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote.

When questioned about potential US involvement in Israel's military campaign against Iran during the G7 summit, Trump remained tight-lipped. He mentioned that the US would be taking action soon but didn't provide further details, saying, "As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here."

Meanwhile, global leaders are calling for de-escalation in the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes there's a consensus among world leaders to reduce tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that the US could stop Israel's attacks with a single phone call, potentially paving the way for diplomacy.