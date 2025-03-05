US Prez Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready For Peace, Agreement On Minerals And Security — READ

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump said that he has received a letter from his Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, where he expressed Ukraine's readiness to come to a negotiating table to bring lasting peace closer. Trump said that Zelenskyy also expressed Ukraine's willingness to sign the agreement on minerals and security.

Addressing a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time), Trump said that he appreciated the letter he received from Zelenskyy. He stated that his administration had serious discussions with Russia and they have strong signals that Moscow is ready for peace. He said, "Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

The letter reads: 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," he said. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you."

"I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago. Simultaneously, we've had serious discussion with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn't that be beautiful? It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides," he added.

Zelenskyy's letter to Trump comes after his verbal clash with US President and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Friday (local time). This shouting match between the leaders was witnessed by White House officials, mediapersons and other Ukrainian officials.

Trump stated that he is making efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and said that 2000 people are being killed each week during the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. He stated that the US has sent billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defence with no security. He said the Biden administration has spent more money in the Ukraine fight than Europe has spent.

"I'm also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defence, with no security, with no way. Do you want to keep it going for another five years? Yeah, yeah, you would say, 'Pocahontas says yes.' 2000 people are being killed every single week, more than that. They are Russian young people. They're Ukrainian young people. They're not Americans. But I want it to stop. Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine by far. Think of that," Donald Trump said.

"They've spent more buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending. And we've spent perhaps USD 350 billion, like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened and they've spent USD 100 billion. What a difference that is. And we have an ocean separating us. And they don't. But we're getting along very well with them. And lots of good things are happening. Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent by billions and billions of dollars. It's hard to believe that they wouldn't have stopped it and said at some point, come on, let's equalize. You got to be equal to us. That didn't happen," he added.

He also spoke about the situation in the Middle East. He said that the US is bringing back its hostages from Gaza and recalled the peace agreement the Abraham Accords signed during his first administration.

"In the Middle East, we're bringing back our hostages from Gaza. In my first term, we achieved one of the most groundbreaking peace agreements in generations: the Abraham Accords. And now we're going to build on that foundation, to create a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire region. A lot of things are happening in the Middle East. People haven't been talking about that so much lately, with everything going on with Ukraine and Russia, a lot of things are happening in the Middle East. A rough neighborhood actually," he said.