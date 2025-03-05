US Prez Trump Thanks Pakistan For THIS Big Reason — Check Here

Trump Addresses US Congress: United States President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. During his speech, the US President thanked Pakistan for helping Washington in the arrest of the terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. He said that the US is once again "standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism."

While recalling the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Trump, during his address, termed the withdrawal under the Biden administration "disastrous and incompetent." He even called it the "most embarrassing moment" in US history.

"America is once again standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate Bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not that they were withdrawing; it was the way they withdrew. Perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," Trump said.

"I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping us arrest this monster. This was a very momentous day for those 13 families who I got to know very well, most of whom had children who were murdered and the many people who were so badly injured, over 42 people, so badly injured on that fateful day in Afghanistan. What a horrible day," he added.

In his address, the US President announced that the US will resurrect the American shipping industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding. He said, "To boost our defence industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial and military shipbuilding. For that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America."

He blamed the Biden administration for the economic catastrophe and inflation nightmare in the US. He stated that the US has faced the "worst inflation" in 47 years and stressed that he is fighting each day to reverse the damage and "make America great again."

Trump said, "As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. We never had anything like it. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps in our history; they are not sure. As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again."

Stressing that his administration has ended the tyranny of "so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the federal government, Trump said, "We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government and indeed the private sector and our military. Our country will be woke no longer. We believe that whether you are a doctor, accountant, lawyer, or air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender... The Supreme Court, in a brave and very powerful decision, has allowed us to do so."

