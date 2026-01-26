US: Private jet crashes at Maine airport amid snowstorm, 7 dead | What happened?

US plane crash: A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine, with eight people onboard the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday. According to reports, several people have died in the incident.

According to a report by Reuters, the FAA has informed that seven people were killed and one was seriously injured in the crash.

Earlier, Bangor International Airport had stated in a statement that emergency crews responded to the accident at around 7:45 pm Eastern Time (0045 GMT Monday), and the airport has been closed temporarily, citing Xinhua news agency, IANS reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate," the FAA posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, CNN reported, citing federal records, that it was noted that the plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston. In addition, after the incident, the airport was closed.

US snowstorm

The crash occurred as a major snowstorm moved through the northeastern United States, with temperatures in Maine dropping well below freezing, light snow and very low visibility at the time.

A massive winter storm in the US has knocked out power to over a million, disrupted tens of thousands of flights, and left several dead as dangerous cold and snow swept from the South to the Northeast.

Authorities across dozens of states reported widespread outages as freezing rain and heavy snow brought down trees and power lines, particularly across the South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

The storm continues to paralyze air travel nationwide. More than 30,000 flights have been thrown into chaos since Friday, with over 18,000 cancellations, as major airports are forced to halt or severely restrict operations.

Airlines have wiped out nearly all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National, while LaGuardia and other key hubs remain crippled or shut down.

(with agencies' inputs)