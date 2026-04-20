US ramps up pace for critical minerals in Africa to counter China

The US is stepping up its investments in infrastructure projects in Africa to counter China’s influence as the race for critical minerals, such as copper, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements, gathers pace in the aftermath of the trade war between the two countries.

Chinese engagement in African mining operations has evolved into comprehensive value chain integration spanning exploration, production, transport, and processing stages. Major Chinese companies have established significant operational presence across key mineral-producing regions, creating interconnected systems that extend beyond individual mining projects.

The scale of Chinese involvement extends beyond operational control to encompass transportation networks, processing facilities, and export logistics. This vertical integration creates comprehensive systems where African mineral production becomes embedded within Chinese-controlled value chains, increasing technical and economic dependencies for host countries.

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The US strategy emphasises infrastructure development as a mechanism for gaining market access and operational influence. Transportation corridor development aims to create alternative routing options for African mineral exports, reducing dependence on Chinese-controlled logistics networks while providing competitive export pathways for mineral producers.

Port modernisation and logistics optimisation focus on increasing throughput capacity and reducing transportation costs. The Lobito Corridor represents the primary implementation of this approach, targeting 4.6 million tonnes of annual capacity through railway rehabilitation and port terminal upgrades. These improvements aim to reduce transit times by 29 days and transportation costs by 30 per cent compared to existing routes.

Financing mechanisms utilise development finance institutions to provide competitive alternatives to Chinese infrastructure financing. The US International Development Finance Corporation provides loan guarantees and direct financing for infrastructure projects that create mineral export pathways aligned with US strategic objectives. Additionally, the US mineral production order has strengthened national security priorities in mineral development.

Chinese dominance in critical minerals is most pronounced in downstream processing operations where significant value creation occurs. China processes 80 per cent of global cobalt refining, 40 per cent of global copper smelting, and 60 per cent of global lithium processing according to industry assessments.

The integrated nature of Chinese operations creates comprehensive dependency relationships. Raw ore extracted from African mines typically requires processing in Chinese facilities to achieve battery-grade specifications. This processing stage captures 40-60 per cent of total value creation, while raw ore extraction typically captures only 5-10 per cent of final product value.

Transportation route dependencies reinforce value chain control. Chinese companies have invested in railway infrastructure, port facilities, and logistics networks that channel African mineral exports toward Chinese processing facilities. These infrastructure investments create long-term routing dependencies that persist beyond individual mining project lifecycles.