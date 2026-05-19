US ready to accept Iran’s biggest demand – why this could be huge for India too

New Delhi: As tensions continue between the United States and Iran, reports coming out of Tehran have raised hopes of a possible breakthrough on oil sanctions. According to Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency, Washington is now willing to consider temporary relief on restrictions related to Iranian oil exports as part of a new draft proposal under deliberation between the two sides.

The report says the latest proposal differs from earlier rounds of talks because it includes easing some restrictions even before a final agreement is signed. Iran has been pushing for the permanent lifting of sanctions on its oil sector so that it can fully return to the international energy market.

If the restrictions are eased, the development could directly benefit countries such as India, which imports a large part of its crude oil requirement from overseas. Easier access to Iranian oil would give New Delhi another nearby supply option at a time when international energy routes are facing disruptions and transportation costs are rising.

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Quoting a source involved in the negotiations, Tasnim reported that Tehran is still firm on one point – all US sanctions must be lifted before agreeing to any long-term deal. According to the report, Iranian officials believe sanctions relief must be guaranteed as the central part of any future agreement with Washington.

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The United States, however, is presently considering a temporary waiver model. Under this plan, some restrictions related to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) could be relaxed until a final agreement is reached between both countries.

The report also claimed that talks are continuing around the structure of this temporary arrangement, though no final announcement has been made so far.

Pakistan used as channel for fresh proposal

Earlier, a Reuters report had said that Iran had shared a revised peace proposal with the United States through Pakistan. The proposal was part of efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East and pushing both sides back toward negotiations.

Pakistan had recently hosted talks involving Iran and the United States. Those negotiations ended without any outcome, but diplomatic contacts between the sides continued afterward.

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On Monday (May 18), Iran said it had sent its response to a fresh American proposal aimed at ending the conflict and restarting diplomatic engagement. Officials in Tehran did not publicly share details of the response, though reports suggested that negotiations around sanctions relief and oil exports were part of the conversation.

Trump issues warning to Iran

As diplomatic efforts continued in the background, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran on social media. In a post on Truth Social, he said time was running out for Tehran and asked Iranian leaders to move fast toward a peace deal.

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He warned that if an agreement was not reached, Iran could face extremely serious consequences. He also described the situation as urgent and said Tehran should act fast before it was too late.

The developments around Iranian oil sanctions could bring major relief for India. Before US sanctions tightened in previous years, Tehran was one of India’s major oil suppliers because of its geographical proximity and lower transport costs. A return of Iranian crude into the market could help India diversify supplies and reduce dependence on distant sources.