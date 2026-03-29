US reinforces Middle East with amphibious assault ship and thousands of troops as Iran ground war speculation grows

The United States has reinforced its military presence in the Middle East with the arrival of the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship carrying approximately 3,500 Marines and sailors. US Central Command confirmed the vessel entered its area of responsibility on March 27, adding significant combat capability to an already formidable regional force.

The Tripoli arrived equipped with a mix of Seahawk helicopters, Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, F-35 fighter jets, and amphibious assault units. The ship and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit it carries were previously based in Japan, conducting exercises near Taiwan before being redirected toward the Middle East.

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U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

The deployment bolsters a force that US officials describe as the largest American military presence in the region in over two decades, roughly 50,000 troops backed by multiple warships and two aircraft carrier strike groups. The USS Gerald R Ford, the US Navy's newest carrier, has temporarily departed the theatre for Europe following a fire that damaged part of its crew quarters, though it is expected to return after repairs.

The build-up comes as Washington maintains a public posture of restraint. Senior US officials have downplayed the prospect of a ground invasion, even as the Pentagon is reportedly weighing the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops for potential rapid-response or land operations. A Wall Street Journal report indicated US forces are being positioned within striking distance of Iran, including near Kharg Island, the country's primary oil export terminal.

President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day pause on potential strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, setting April 6 as the next critical deadline.

The conflict, now entering its fifth week, has triggered a global energy crisis. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes, is straining international supply chains and rattling commodity markets.

Meanwhile, inside Iran, the state-run Tehran Times ran a front-page warning directed at Washington under the headline "Welcome To Hell," stating that any American troops crossing into Iranian territory would return only in coffins. On the ground, Iranian authorities claim more than one million citizens have volunteered to fight, with many enlisting through the Basij militia and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.