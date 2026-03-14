WATCH: US releases video showing missile strike on Iran’s Kharg Island; why the target is significant



The United States Central Command on Saturday released footage it said depicted precision airstrikes it had conducted on Kharg Island, a strategically important Iranian military and oil facility.

The United States said that its strikes focused on several Iranian military sites, deliberately avoiding any oil-related infrastructure.

According to CENTCOM, US forces carried out an overnight operation targeting more than 90 Iranian military sites on the island, including naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and other military installations, while intentionally avoiding any oil-related assets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the Israel announced on Saturday that it had conducted strikes on Iran’s primary space research center and a factory producing air defence systems in attacks across Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces also said that the space center contained laboratories used to develop military satellites for surveillance, intelligence gathering, and fire direction throughout the Middle East.

As per the IDF, the strikes were part of a wider campaign targeting Iran's key military infrastructure.

Kharg Island, Iran’s most important oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf, handles about 90% of the country’s crude oil exports and features extensive storage facilities and loading jetties capable of accommodating supertankers.

Meanwhile, during the Iran–Iraq War (1980–88), Iraqi forces repeatedly struck Kharg Island in attempts to cripple Iran’s oil export capacity, but Iran was able to repair damage and keep the terminal at least partly operational despite the attacks.

In the current US‑Israel military actions against Iran, Kharg Island remains one of the principal oil‑related strategic assets under focus, alongside the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil flows.