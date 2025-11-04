US Restarts FLAG System For Work Visas: What It Means For Indian Applicants

Washington: Bringing relief for thousands of visa seekers and employers who were waiting to resume their filings, the United States has reopened its Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system. The portal is now fully operational, allowing applications for H-1B, H-2A, H-2B and Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) visa programmes to continue.

The DoL confirmed that the Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has begun processing requests for prevailing wage determinations and labour certifications for both temporary and permanent employment.

With the platform back online, companies can file new applications, track pending cases and move them toward a final decision.

In its statement, the department said the system now allows users to create and submit applications, upload supporting documents and access updates about their cases. Officials also expressed regret for the disruption and thanked applicants for their patience during the downtime.

What Is OFLC?

The OFLC handles the labour certification process required before U.S. employers can hire foreign workers under programmes like H-1B, H-2A, H-2B and PERM. These applications are filed through the FLAG portal, which acts as the official online platform for submission, document uploads and case tracking.

The FLAG portal is also linked to SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, where certified temporary positions under H-2A and H-2B programmes are listed. Without the OFLC approval, employers cannot move forward with employment-based visa petitions before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Why It Matters For Indians

The reopening will directly benefit Indian professionals applying for U.S. work visas. Many skilled workers and agricultural labourers depend on timely labour certifications to move forward with their visa process.

With the FLAG portal restored, Indian applicants can once again file or update their submissions without delay.

Why The System Was Shut Down

Earlier this year, the FLAG portal went offline following a U.S. government funding lapse that triggered a temporary shutdown. The Dol’s allocation expired around September 30, forcing the OFLC to suspend all activities.

Both FLAG and the SeasonalJobs portal were taken offline, leaving employers unable to submit new requests or modify ongoing applications.

According to The Economic Times, services have now been restored, but delays in processing are expected. The OFLC has advised employers to monitor official updates for system performance and revised timelines.