/US resumes air strikes on Iran after missile attack on American base in Jordan

The United States has resumed air strikes on targets inside Iran after Tehran launched ballistic missiles toward a US military facility in Jordan. US Central Command said all incoming missiles were intercepted. The renewed military action comes after a short pause in operations and has increased tensions between Washington and Tehran despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.
The United States on Thursday restarted air strikes on targets in Iran, ending a brief operational pause, according to an Axios report that cited a senior American official.
The renewed strikes followed a missile attack earlier this week in which Iran fired ballistic missiles toward a US military facility in Jordan.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said all incoming missiles were intercepted before reaching their target.
CENTCOM described the incident as an "attempted surprise attack" on American military assets in the Middle East and said the missiles were launched from Iranian territory.
While military officials did not identify the specific base, American media reports including Axios said the target was a US military facility in Jordan.
The missile launch was Iran's first direct ballistic missile attack on an American military site since Washington paused its air campaign against Iran to allow room for diplomacy.
President Donald Trump reacted strongly to the missile attack and warned Tehran of a forceful response.
"We're going to beat the f*ing s*t of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," Trump said, according to comments reported by a Fox News correspondent.
Trump said the United States would respond firmly to any attack on American personnel.
At the same time, American and Saudi Arabian forces carried out joint air strikes late Tuesday against Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq.
The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) said at least 20 people were killed in the attacks.
CENTCOM said the operation targeted logistics centers and weapons storage sites in eastern Iraq.
According to the US military, the strikes came after more than 30 drone attacks over three days by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against American troops and Saudi energy facilities.
Saudi authorities said air defense systems intercepted several drones aimed at oil facilities in the kingdom's Eastern Province.
Saudi officials blamed Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq for the attempted attacks.
The latest US strikes mark a new rise in tensions between Washington and Tehran even as indirect diplomatic talks continue through regional mediators.
The United States had suspended its air campaign against Iran last week to assess strategic conditions and explore diplomatic options.
Earlier this week, Trump said discussions with Iran were progressing positively but warned military operations could resume if negotiations failed.
"We're having good talks. I think there's a good chance that something could happen, and if it doesn't, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago," Trump told reporters.
The resumption of military action came shortly after Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
According to White House officials, the leaders discussed regional strategy related to Iran and described the meeting as positive and productive.
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