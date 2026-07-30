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US resumes air strikes on Iran after missile attack on American base in Jordan

The US resumed air strikes on Iran after ballistic missiles were fired toward an American military base in Jordan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:40 AM IST
US resumes air strikes on Iran after missile attack on American base in Jordan
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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