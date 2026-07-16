Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US resumes Iran naval blockade with missile strike on tanker, followed by waves of aerial bombardment

US resumes Iran naval blockade with missile strike on tanker, followed by waves of aerial bombardment

The US resumed its naval blockade on Iran and launched two waves of air strikes. Iran reported explosions in southern cities and warned of retaliation against US bases.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
US resumes Iran naval blockade with missile strike on tanker, followed by waves of aerial bombardment
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM, IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at Agroha Dham; political leaders, saints join massive gathering
Nand Kishore Goenka Death1 min ago
2
US Iran conflict13 min ago
3
tarot card reading today30 min ago
4
Latest South Indian Releases30 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today1 hr ago