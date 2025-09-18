US Revokes Visas Of Some Indian Executives, Their Families, Over Drug Trafficking Allegations

New Delhi: The US Embassy in New Delhi announced on Thursday that it has revoked and denied visas for certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders accused of involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals.

This development came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a warning to countries grappling with widespread drug trafficking and narcotics production. India was among the 23 nations the US highlighted for monitoring in this context.

Stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of our highest priorities. We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of… pic.twitter.com/atWupz7WLG — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 18, 2025

According to the embassy, the visa cancellations form part of Washington’s wider efforts to safeguard Americans from the dangers posed by synthetic narcotics.

“As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States,” the US Embassy stated in a press release.

The embassy also noted that executives associated with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors will be flagged during future visa applications.

Highlighting the ongoing threat posed by fentanyl and illicit drug trafficking, the US Embassy expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its cooperation in addressing the issue.

“Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” said Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews in the release.

Earlier this year, the US identified China and India as the main sources of illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill-pressing equipment. In March, three employees of an India-based chemical company were charged in a Washington, DC federal court for allegedly illegally importing precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production.

The embassy’s announcement follows Trump’s earlier designation of 23 countries, including India, as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries.”

“Countries where these drugs originate and transit must fulfil their obligations and shut off these supplies, or face serious consequences,” Trump warned.

Other nations named on the list include Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.