US-Russia Clash On Cards? Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Towards Moscow

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in regions near Russia following 'provocative statements' from Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

Taking to his TruthSocial, Trump said, "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."

The US President further added, "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump's this reaction came a day after he targeted India and Russia with 'Dead Economies' remark. Following this, Medvedev had hit back hard.

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Dmitry Medvedev remarked that if statements from a former Russian president could provoke such a strong reaction from the supposedly powerful U.S. president, then it suggests Russia is on the right track and will continue to follow its own course.

He also made a reference to Donald Trump’s known interest in pop culture, suggesting that the former U.S. president should reflect on his favorite films, particularly The Walking Dead, and consider how dangerous something like a "dead hand" could be—even if such a thing doesn't naturally exist. Medvedev concluded his message with a laughing emoji, underscoring his dismissive tone.

The term "dead hand" refers to a Cold War-era concept used in the West to describe the Soviet Union’s automated nuclear retaliation system, known as Perimeter. According to the Russian state news agency TASS and reported by PTI, the system was designed to ensure a second retaliatory strike even if all Soviet leadership were wiped out in a first nuclear attack.