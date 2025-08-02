Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940337https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-russia-tensions-flare-trump-sends-submarines-russia-says-those-regions-have-long-been-under-our-control-2940337.html
NewsWorld
US

US-Russia Tensions Flare? Trump Sends Submarines, Russia Says ‘Those Regions Have Long Been Under Our Control’

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to regions near Russia, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky responded by stating that the number of Russian nuclear submarines operating in the world’s oceans is significantly higher than that of the United States.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US-Russia Tensions Flare? Trump Sends Submarines, Russia Says ‘Those Regions Have Long Been Under Our Control’US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to regions near Russia, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky responded by stating that the number of Russian nuclear submarines operating in the world’s oceans is significantly higher than that of the United States.

Vodolatsky added that the areas to which the American submarines were reportedly redirected have long been under Russian control.

“The number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones, and the subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control. So no response from the Russian Federation to the American leader's statement about the submarines is required,” Vodolatsky was quoted as saying by TASS.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK