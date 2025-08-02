US-Russia Tensions Flare? Trump Sends Submarines, Russia Says ‘Those Regions Have Long Been Under Our Control’

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to regions near Russia, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky responded by stating that the number of Russian nuclear submarines operating in the world’s oceans is significantly higher than that of the United States.

Vodolatsky added that the areas to which the American submarines were reportedly redirected have long been under Russian control.

“The number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones, and the subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control. So no response from the Russian Federation to the American leader's statement about the submarines is required,” Vodolatsky was quoted as saying by TASS.