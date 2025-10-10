Explained: Why US Has Sanctioned Indian Nationals And Firms Over Iranian Oil Trade
US has sanctioned around 50 individuals, companies, and vessels, including Indian nationals, firms, and a Chinese refinery, accused of facilitating Iran’s oil and LPG trade through a fleet of shadow ships.
Trending Photos
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting a global network involved in transporting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The measures affect around 50 individuals, companies, and vessels, including Indian nationals, firms, and a Chinese refinery, accused of facilitating Iran’s oil and LPG trade through a fleet of shadow ships, according to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv