Explained: Why US Has Sanctioned Indian Nationals And Firms Over Iranian Oil Trade

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting a global network involved in transporting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The measures affect around 50 individuals, companies, and vessels, including Indian nationals, firms, and a Chinese refinery, accused of facilitating Iran’s oil and LPG trade through a fleet of shadow ships, according to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source