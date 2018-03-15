/US sanctions Iran’s Mahan Air network: Why China, India and Russia-based entities are in Washington’s crosshairs

US-Iran Conflict: Accusing them of helping support Tehran’s military operations and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the United States has imposed sanctions on six individuals and entities in China, India, Russia and Iran over alleged links to Iranian airline Mahan Air.
The US Department of the Treasury announced the decision on Thursday, targeting a “network providing commercial, logistical and financial support to Mahan Air”. Washington has long accused the airline of helping move weapons, military equipment and IRGC-Quds Force personnel.
The latest action also names an IRGC-affiliated organisation that the Treasury alleges collected intelligence on the location of US and Israeli military assets and supported Iranian military targeting efforts during the ongoing conflict.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said those assisting the Mahan Air or IRGC-linked groups are strengthening a “terrorist network”.
“Those who provide commercial, logistical or financial support to the IRGC or the Mahan Air are helping sustain a terrorist enterprise," he said, adding the United States will continue increasing economic pressure on Tehran.
The new sanctions come a day after Washington announced separate measures against eight oil tankers and 10 corporate entities accused of involvement in Iran’s energy trade. According to an official Treasury notification, six of the companies targeted in that action are based in China.
The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated over 100 maritime vessels since January as part of efforts to restrict Iran’s ability to use shipping networks for revenue generation.
US officials also accused several targeted companies of involvement in an Iranian scheme known as the “Hormuz Safe” programme. According to the Treasury, the programme requires commercial ships passing through the Strait to purchase mandatory maritime "insurance".
Washington claims the mechanism was brought into existence by Iran’s main insurance regulator to cover risks arising from actions by Tehran, including attacks on vessels, with the revenue being directed towards supporting government operations.
The airline has faced US sanctions for years, with Washington alleging that it has played a role in supporting Iran’s military activities abroad.
The United States has previously accused the carrier of transporting personnel and equipment belonging to the IRGC-Quds Force, a unit responsible for Iran’s overseas military operations.
The latest sanctions target the wider network around the airline, including entities that Washington believes provide services needed to maintain its operations.
The Treasury said the action is part of an effort to restrict Iran’s access to financial channels, logistics networks and international business associations.
The sanctions come as the US continues efforts to limit Iran’s military and economic capabilities through financial restrictions and enforcement actions.
By targeting companies and individuals across multiple countries, Washington aims to disrupt the supply chains and support systems it says allow Iran to maintain military operations.
The latest measures also highlight the role of shipping, aviation and commercial networks in the confrontation between the United States and Iran, with both sides relying on economic and logistical channels to support their strategic goals.
The Treasury has said it will continue pursuing organisations and individuals that provide assistance to Iran’s military-linked entities.
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