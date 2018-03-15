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US sanctions Iran’s Mahan Air network: Why China, India and Russia-based entities are in Washington’s crosshairs

The sanctions add to Washington’s efforts to disrupt Iran’s military supply channels and financial networks. The move also brings scrutiny on companies operating across Asia and the Middle East.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:47 AM IST
US sanctions Iran’s Mahan Air network: Why China, India and Russia-based entities are in Washington’s crosshairs
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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