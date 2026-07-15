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Collision course? New Trump-backed US sanctions bill threatens 100% tariffs on India

US lawmakers have introduced a sanctions bill targeting Russia’s oil buyers, including India. Learn how the move could affect India’s energy policy and US relations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Collision course? New Trump-backed US sanctions bill threatens 100% tariffs on India
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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