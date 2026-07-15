/Collision course? New Trump-backed US sanctions bill threatens 100% tariffs on India

India is likely to face fresh pressure as a new US sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers proposes tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian crude. Introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, the legislation aims to reduce Russia’s energy revenue and could create challenges for India’s energy strategy and ties with Washington.
The legislation is known as the "Lindsey Graham Russia Accountability Bill". It was developed after nearly two years of discussions led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
Before his death, Graham had worked on the bill’s strategy with President Donald Trump. The White House has also shown support for the proposal.
Officials told reporters that "President Trump supports the bill," giving the legislation important political backing.
The bill gives power to the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil.
The five major crude oil buyers named in the bill are:
The legislation also focuses on major buyers of Russian natural gas. However, it includes an exemption for some European countries that import less than 15 percent of their gas from Russia and are reducing their dependence.
|US position
|India’s position
|The US wants to reduce Russia’s energy earnings and limit funds available for its war effort.
|India wants affordable energy supplies for its growing economy and population.
|The proposed tool is higher tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.
|India argues that buying cheaper crude helps control fuel costs and supports energy security.
|The US says pressure on oil buyers can weaken Russia financially.
|India says it purchases oil based on market conditions and national interest.
India increased its Russian oil purchases after 2022 as discounted crude became available. New Delhi has maintained that it will buy energy from suppliers offering the best terms.
Senator Richard Blumenthal said the tariff levels are still flexible. He said the aim is to make buyers reduce their dependence on Russian energy.
The senator said the goal is to set tariffs high enough "to discourage China, India, and other major purchasers of Russian oil and gas strongly."
The legislation includes measures against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. These are ships that are used to move Russian oil while avoiding existing international restrictions.
Senator James Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added provisions to increase pressure on these tanker networks.
The bill has been changed from earlier versions. Lawmakers reduced the number of possible targets from 63 countries to a smaller list of major energy buyers.
The legislation also gives the US administration the ability to change or reduce tariffs under certain national security conditions.
If passed, the bill could create a major foreign policy challenge for India. New Delhi will have to balance its relationship with Washington while protecting its energy interests.
The US Senate is expected to consider the bill before the end of August. The outcome could influence global oil trade and India-US relations in the coming months.
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