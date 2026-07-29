/US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes in Iraq after IRGC-linked drone attacks

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces carried out joint precision strikes in eastern Iraq on July 28. The operation targeted Iran-aligned groups that were allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi energy facilities. The strikes followed a series of drone attacks that raised tensions in the region.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said US and Saudi fighter jets struck several logistics and weapons facilities used by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.
According to CENTCOM, the operation came after more than 30 aerial drone attacks were launched within 72 hours against US personnel and Saudi infrastructure.
"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful,"
CENTCOM said that Iran-aligned militias in Iraq continue to pose a security threat in the region.
The command stated that between February and April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities carried out by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.
CENTCOM warned that the IRGC and its allied groups must stop such actions to avoid further military responses.
Saudi Arabia also confirmed the joint operation.
Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence, said Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory.
The drones were reportedly aimed at important petroleum facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh regions.
Saudi Arabia said its military action was carried out under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which allows countries to act in self-defense.
Al-Maliki said Saudi forces worked with CENTCOM to strike militia targets in Iraq that were directly linked to the attacks.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's "legitimate right to defend itself and its capabilities, while reserving the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."
The military operation came after several explosions were reported near Erbil in northern Iraq early Tuesday, including areas close to the US Consulate.
According to Al Jazeera, at least four Iranian drones targeted locations in the Khalifan and Soran regions northeast of Erbil.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing Iraqi sources, reported that an American drone was destroyed in Iraq's Al Anbar province. Local media also shared images showing a crashed US drone near the Haditha Dam.
IRIB further reported that the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah was attacked as military activity increased across northern and western Iraq.
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