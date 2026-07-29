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US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes in Iraq after IRGC-linked drone attacks

The operation targeted logistics and weapons sites linked to militias backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted several drones and acted under its right to self-defense.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes in Iraq after IRGC-linked drone attacks
Image Credit: X/@CENTCOM. Representative image.

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