Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /US says no permits needed to cross Hormuz, Iran pushes back

US says no permits needed to cross Hormuz, Iran pushes back

Qatar says draft proposals are being exchanged through mediators despite conflicting public statements. Iran maintains that restoring normal shipping depends on meeting its conditions beyond talks with Oman.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:52 AM IST
US says no permits needed to cross Hormuz, Iran pushes back
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope Today, August 5, 2026, by astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, stand behind your own choices today
2
3
4
5