The planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place next month in Budapest, has been cancelled following Moscow’s submission of what Washington officials have described as an “unacceptable” list of demands. According to media reports, the Russian proposal included sweeping concessions such as the easing of Western sanctions and recognition of Moscow’s territorial claims, conditions US officials considered impossible to meet.

Doubts Over Summit’s Feasibility

The meeting had been intended to serve as a diplomatic reset between Washington and Moscow amid ongoing global tensions. However, doubts about the event’s feasibility surfaced earlier in the week when a senior US official clarified that there were “no immediate plans” for a Trump-Putin encounter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Putin's Doomsday Weapon Unleashed: Russia Tests 'Poseidon' - The Nuclear Torpedo That Can Hide Underwater For Months And Erase Entire Cities

Trump’s Frustration With Putin Grows

Sources close to the administration indicate that Trump’s tone toward Putin has recently hardened. Once confident that his “personal chemistry” with the Russian leader could swiftly end the war in Ukraine, Trump now admits to feeling “frustrated” with Putin’s actions.

ALSO READ: The Missile That Never Stops: Putin Unveils Burevestnik - Nuclear-Powered Monster That Flies 14,000 KM, Dodges Every Defense And Changes Warfare Forever

Tensions Escalate After Russian Nuclear Tests

The cancellation also comes in the wake of Russia’s high-profile testing of two nuclear-powered strategic systems, the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone, both capable of carrying nuclear warheads across long distances. Trump publicly criticized the tests as “inappropriate,” urging Putin to focus on ending the war in Ukraine instead of escalating military tensions.

US Responds With Its Own Nuclear Initiative

In a related development, Trump has ordered the Department of War to begin preparations for US nuclear weapons testing, citing similar activities by other nations. He asserted that the United States “has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” attributing this advantage to modernization efforts initiated during his first presidential term.

ALSO READ: Trump Declares Nuclear Arms Race After Russia's Poseidon Test: US To Resume Weapons Testing 'Immediately' As President Warns China Will Match Moscow Within 5 Years