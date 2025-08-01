US Secret Info Leaked? Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Pushes Back Allegations Of 'Honeypotting' FBI Chief

New Delhi: Alexis Wilkins, a 26-year-old country singer and the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, is speaking out against what she calls “incredibly disheartening” conspiracy theories that accuse her of being a foreign agent sent to manipulate Patel.

The speculation has gained traction online, with some alleging Wilkins is “honeypotting” the FBI chief on behalf of a foreign government.

Appearing Wednesday on the “Megyn Kelly Show,” Wilkins addressed the rumors and said her background has been distorted. “I think people see certain pieces, and I get it,” she said. “They want to connect things, they want to justify, some of the pain that they’ve been through watching the last four years, and there are pieces of this that, you know, I can understand.”

“The fact that it’s accusing me of manipulating the person that I love is a horrible accusation…”

@AlexisWilkins, FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend, responds to internet trolls who say she's an Israeli Mossad agent.



Watch and download:https://t.co/XpM3xwnWQT pic.twitter.com/9RptBoWOLU — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 30, 2025

However, she pushed back against the conclusions people are drawing, saying, “I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tied them together in all of the wrong ways.”

The online accusations spiked following a July 6 memo from the Justice Department and FBI, which stated that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and dismissed ongoing rumors about a secret “incriminating client list.” In the wake of the memo, some conspiracy theorists began targeting Wilkins, falsely claiming she is Jewish and a Mossad agent working to entrap Patel.

These allegations appear partly based on Wilkins’ prior association with PragerU, a conservative media nonprofit whose CEO, Marissa Streit, served in the Israeli military. In reality, Wilkins is Armenian and Christian, with no known links to Israel.

When Megyn Kelly asked Wilkins directly if she was a spy, Wilkins responded without hesitation, “Definitely not, that is a firm no on that front.”

Earlier in July, Wilkins expressed her frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticizing those spreading the conspiracy theories. “It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air,” she wrote. “These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous.”

I’ve spent my career saying no to anything that would compromise my character and working to restore America. It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air. These accusations are obviously… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) July 9, 2025

Wilkins also shared more about her relationship with Patel, explaining they met at a friend’s gathering in Nashville in 2022 and started dating in early 2023. Addressing their 19-year age difference, she said it’s never been an issue. “We just happened to meet,” Wilkins said. “I have always liked [him]. When I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest. He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.”

“We both are very patriotic. So obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he’s just the most honest, you know, most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person, he’s fantastic.”