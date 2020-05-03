US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'enormous evidence' against China's culpability in coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The US which is the worst-country in the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has strongly criticised China for not sharing important details related to the virus and has even alleged that there is evidence to suggest that this virus was made in Chinese laboratory.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview on American Network television was quoted as saying that there is enormous evidence to suggest that coronavirus originated from the virology laboratory in Wuhan.

"We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories," Pompeo added.

Last week, US President Donald in an explosive statement claimed that he had seen evidence that the coronavirus started at the virology laboratory in China's Wuhan. When asked by reporters if he had seen the proof of the virus originating from China, he responded with "Yes, I have" but did not reveal anything else.

Trump has time and again insisted that Beijing, on its part, was reckless and concealed important information about the outbreak which has infected more than 1.1 million people and killed nearly 67,000 in the US.

Meanwhile, a spy dossier with inputs from the Five Eyes intelligence agencies of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, has stated that China's secrecy surrounding the coronavirus led to an "assault on international transparency".

In a article by The Sun, China has been accused of feeding lies to all the nations about coronavirus outbreak, intentionally suppressing useful information which hampered the efforts to developing a vaccine.

The virus that first emerged in the Chinese city of Hubei at Wuhan in December 2019 has since then spread to more than 200 countries and has now infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 around the world.