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US secretary of state Rubio to visit India for energy talks, strengthening India-US ties next week

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 17 to 22 as part of his India and Uzbekistan tour to strengthen strategic ties, discuss energy cooperation and promote bilateral trade and investment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
US secretary of state Rubio to visit India for energy talks, strengthening India-US ties next week
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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