US secretary of State Rubio to visit Israel amid surging US-Iran tensions & massive troop buildup

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make a quick trip to Israel early next week as tensions between the United States and Iran surge amid a massive buildup of US troops in the Middle East, the State Department said on Friday.

In a brief statement, the department noted that US Secretary of State Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday in the coming week to discuss a range of regional priorities, including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement US President Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan. It provided no further details.

The announcement came just hours after the US Embassy in Jerusalem activated “authorized departure” status for non-essential personnel and family members, allowing eligible staff to leave voluntarily at government expense.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Friday, the US Embassy in Israel instructed its staff that they could depart the country and urged anyone considering departure to do so immediately.

In an email, U.S Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee urged staff considering departure to leave quickly, advising them to secure any available flight out of Israel first and then proceed to Washington.

On the other hand, the latest negotiation talks between the US-Iran in Geneva have ended without a formal deal, but both sides are signaling limited progress and a desire to keep negotiating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the most recent session as the “most intense” so far, saying “significant” and “practical” proposals were exchanged and calling the discussions more productive than earlier rounds.

Both sides agreed to extend negotiations, with technical follow-on discussions expected in Vienna, even as big gaps remain on the scope and sequencing of US sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear steps, while US military buildup continues.











