US issues urgent 'low profile' alert for Pakistan as 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' sparks open war

The United States has issued an emergency security advisory for its citizens in Pakistan, citing a "heightened threat environment" as a full-blown military conflict escalates with Afghanistan. Thousands of security forces have been deployed across Pakistan's major cities as the country braces for possible terrorist retaliatory attacks.

US mission in Pakistan: Military activity and tensions have intensified in Pakistan since Thursday's cross-border clashes turned into "open war." Security forces have deployed large numbers of troops to cities in anticipation of militant groups exploiting the chaos.

"Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centres... are likely to be targeted," the U.S. Mission in Pakistan said in a statement. It urged American citizens to exercise "maximum" caution, especially in high-traffic areas and during rush hours.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The U.S. Mission said Americans should "keep a low profile" and remain highly aware of their surroundings. It also cited several "mandatory" safety measures to follow, including:

If you see military activity, evacuate immediately

Avoid crowds and avoid protest locations

Always carry a valid ID and cooperate with local law enforcement

Use public transport only if you have no other option

Avoid known terrorist activity areas

Under all circumstances, avoid any individual or group with suspicious or unusual behaviour.

Operation 'Ghazab lil-Haq' and the crumbling ceasefire

The fragile security that had characterised the region was shattered on Friday with Pakistan's Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Wrath for Justice), which launched a wave of airstrikes on both Kabul and Kandahar. The defence ministry of Islamabad announced that it had killed more than 270 "Taliban regime members and terrorists" in response to what it described as unprovoked firing on Thursday.

The development has essentially buried the fragile ceasefire that had been brokered by Qatar since late 2023. While the defence ministry of Pakistan has announced "all-out war," the government of the Taliban ruling in Kabul announced that 55 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and several have been captured, while 13 of their own have died.

A diplomacy window amid bombs?

Despite the bombardment, there may be a small window of diplomacy in the making. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said recently the government might be willing to go back to the negotiating table, even though air and ground strikes were still being carried out at the border.

ALSO READ | A cold new dawn: Pyongyang fast-tracks Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter to command the world's most isolated army