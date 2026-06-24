/US Senate defies Trump, passes historic resolution to end Iran war powers

The US Senate delivered a sharp and rare bipartisan rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, voting to force the removal of American troops from the conflict with Iran.

In a tight 50-48 vote, the US Senate passed a resolution directing the president to pull US forces out of the Iran conflict. Four Republican senators, Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy, broke ranks to join Democrats in support of the measure. One Democrat, Senator John Fetterman, voted against it.