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  • /US Senate defies Trump, passes historic resolution to end Iran war powers

US Senate defies Trump, passes historic resolution to end Iran war powers

The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
US Senate defies Trump, passes historic resolution to end Iran war powers
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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