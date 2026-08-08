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US Senate passes Russia Sanctions Bill targeting India, China over oil trade

The US Senate passed a bill allowing 100% tariffs on goods from major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China, as part of measures targeting Moscow over the Ukraine war.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
US Senate passes Russia Sanctions Bill targeting India, China over oil trade
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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