/US Senate passes Russia Sanctions Bill targeting India, China over oil trade

The bipartisan legislation was led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11, and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. Following Graham’s unexpected death after a visit to Kyiv, leaders from both parties advanced the bill with greater determination to ensure its passage and to honour his legacy as a strong supporter of Ukraine. Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who was appointed to fill his seat, stated: “This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia’s economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy.”