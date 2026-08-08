/US Senate passes Russia Sanctions Bill targeting India, China over oil trade

The US Senate has passed a bill designed to penalise Russia and its major purchasers of petroleum products, including India and China, on the grounds that such trade helps finance the war in Ukraine. Renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, the measure was approved by a vote of 86–11.
The legislation authorises President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods from countries ranked among the top five importers of Russian oil and gas. It will next proceed to the House of Representatives for consideration when the chamber reconvenes on 31 August.
Currently, China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary, and Slovakia are the leading five importers of oil and gas from Russia. The bill also aims to impose sanctions on Russian leaders and officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs and financial institutions.
In addition to the measures targeting Russia, the legislation would extend the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 until 2031. This law penalizes companies that invest in Iran’s energy sector.
The bipartisan legislation was led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11, and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. Following Graham’s unexpected death after a visit to Kyiv, leaders from both parties advanced the bill with greater determination to ensure its passage and to honour his legacy as a strong supporter of Ukraine. Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who was appointed to fill his seat, stated: “This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia’s economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy.”
Following the vote, Blumenthal informed reporters that Graham would have been “proud of what we’ve done.” He further stated, “These sledgehammer sanctions and tariffs will stop all who are complicit in this murderous, criminal war of aggression against brave free people.”
Certain Democrats have cautioned that the bill would grant Trump additional tariff authorities at a time when he has made such measures a cornerstone of his trade policy. Democratic Representatives Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer criticised the legislation for establishing “sweeping new tariff authorities that the president could weaponise with abandon, as he has repeatedly done in the past.”
In a joint statement, Meeks and Beyer said, "We welcome our Senate colleagues' urgent effort to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its continued illegal war, but this bill would not achieve those goals. Instead, it would allow President Trump to dodge holding Russia accountable and impose yet more tariffs in his destructive trade wars, leaving Americans to foot the bill."
The bill now awaits consideration in the House.
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