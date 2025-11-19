US Senate Unanimously Approves Bill To Release All 'Epstein Files' Publicly

The US Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bipartisan, House-backed bill that would require the Department of Justice to make all “Epstein Files” public, CNN reported. With the Senate’s green light, the measure now heads straight to President Donald Trump, who has already pledged to sign it into law.

Earlier the same day, the House of Representatives also passed the bill with overwhelming support, voting 427–1. The only opposing vote came from Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana. The legislation has drawn strong backing from both parties, with lawmakers arguing that full transparency is essential for the public and crucial for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference on Capitol Hill urging lawmakers to support the measure. Several survivors also shared their experiences, stressing why the release of the files is long overdue.

President Trump, unusually aligned with both parties on the issue, has openly encouraged Congress to move quickly, promising to sign the bill once it reaches his desk. However, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia criticised the administration for not releasing the documents earlier, noting that the president already has the authority to make them public without waiting for congressional action.

As the political conversation continues to shift, the push for the Epstein files’ release has emerged as a rare moment of unity in a deeply divided national landscape.

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who ran an extensive network trafficking underage girls. His arrest in 2019 and subsequent death in prison sparked widespread controversy, high-profile investigations, and demands for transparency about his associates and activities.