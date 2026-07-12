South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71.
The news was first reported by a Washington Post journalist and subsequently confirmed by the senator’s office on X.
In an official statement, Graham’s office said the Republican leader passed away due to a “brief and sudden illness.”
"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement added further.
Graham, who was considered a close aide to President Trump, was last seen in Kyiv during a visit to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his conversation with the Ukrainian President, Graham stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia could be brought to an end through mediation efforts by China.
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