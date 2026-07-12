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US Senator and Trump's close aide, Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness'

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
US Senator and Trump's close aide, Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness'
Image Credit: ANI

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