NewsWorldUS Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalised after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’
MITCH MCCONNELL

US Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalised after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’

US Republican senator Mitch McConnell was reportedly admitted to a hospital on Monday night after he experienced "flu-like symptoms." According to media reports, he missed votes in the Senate on Monday and Tuesday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US Senator Mitch McConnell hospitalised after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’US Senator Mitch McConnell (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

US Republican senator Mitch McConnell was reportedly admitted to a hospital on Monday night after he experienced "flu-like symptoms." According to media reports, he missed votes in the Senate on Monday and Tuesday. 

The Guardian reported, citing McConnell's office, that the senator was hospitalised over the weekend and that he checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation. It added that McConnell's prognosis is positive. 

Meanwhile, the report added that last year, a video surfaced of Mitch McConnell, where he was seen falling in a hallway in the Capitol as someone asked him a question about the activities of ICE. 

In separate incidents, McConnell, on more than one occasion, froze for seconds while speaking to reporters. 

Who is senator Mitch McConnell? 

Senator Mitch McConnell is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, according to his official website. He has led the Republican caucus from 2007 to 2025, and he had clarified last year that he would not seek re-election in 2026, The Guardian reported. 

The official website further said that McConnell graduated with honors from the University of Louisville College of Arts and Sciences and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

