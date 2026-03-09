US sends third aircraft carrier to Middle East as war with Iran intensifies – Full details revealed

US-Israel vs Iran War: Tehran and Washington find themselves locked in a war that continues to intensify day by day. American officials initially assumed Iran would struggle under pressure, but Tehran’s missile strikes have demonstrated a more capable and resilient military response than many in Washington anticipated. Iranian forces have repeatedly targeted the USS Gerald R. Ford, prompting the United States to strengthen its military presence in the region.

According to defence sources and reports from international media, the US Navy is now preparing to move a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East. This deployment aims to reinforce American forces, increase pressure on Iran and enhance the strategic posture of the United States across a widening theatre of operations.

The USS George H.W. Bush, a powerful Nimitz‑class aircraft carrier, is expected to cross the Atlantic Ocean and head toward the eastern Mediterranean. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford has already transited the Suez Canal and entered the Red Sea, where it is participating in ongoing operations. The movement of these large warships shows Washington’s commitment to maintaining a strong naval presence as tensions with Iran persist.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why the third carrier matters

If the USS George H.W. Bush joins its counterparts, the United States will have three aircraft carriers positioned near Iran. This concentration of naval power can serve multiple purposes.

Military analysts believe the extra carrier will not only boost deterrence against Tehran but also provide additional options for operations against groups allied with Iran, including the Houthi movement in Yemen. Several officials in Washington have said that the presence of a third carrier could support actions if needed against those forces, which have been linked to attacks on commercial vessels and military assets in the Red Sea corridor.

Pentagon releases have shown photos of the USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ship, the USS Benbridge, moving through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea. The USS George H.W. Bush has recently completed major training exercises and is considered fully prepared for any operational task set before it. These preparations show months of planning by US naval command to ensure readiness in a rapidly evolving regional crisis.

Claims about attacks on aircraft carriers

During these developments, Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with missiles near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the aircraft carrier and accompanying warships withdrew quickly following the strike.

These claims, however, were rejected by the United States. American military officials stated that Iranian missiles and drones did not come close to the ship and that the aircraft carrier continues to operate in the area.

Both sides have communicated these positions through official channels, and independent verification of the events are limited.

Capabilities of USS George H.W. Bush

The USS George H.W. Bush belongs to the Nimitz class, which includes some of the most powerful aircraft carriers in the US fleet. These ships serve as floating air bases, which are capable of projecting military power far from American shores.

The carrier typically operates more than 70 aircraft and helicopters, including F/A‑18 Super Hornets, specialised electronic warfare planes, and early warning aircraft that extend the fleet’s eyes and ears far beyond the horizon.

The ship also integrates advanced radar and missile defence systems that help protect it and accompanying vessels from aerial and ballistic threats.

With these capabilities, the USS George H.W. Bush allows the United States to conduct wide‑ranging air operations from the sea, reaching thousands of kilometres inland without relying on land bases. This flexibility makes aircraft carriers especially valuable in situations where access to foreign airfields is limited or contested.

US approves additional weapons for Israel

In a related development, the United States has approved the sale of more than 12,000 1,000‑pound bombs to Israel under emergency authorities. The deal, valued at approximately $151.8 million, aims to provide additional munitions as the war continues. US officials described the decision as part of routine cooperation with a longstanding partner, while regional security analysts point to the timing as linked to ongoing military tensions involving Iran and its allies.

While the future of the war is uncertain, the deployment of additional US naval forces and the expansion of military support to regional partners highlight the seriousness with which Washington views the present situation.