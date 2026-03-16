US set to announce coalition to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz amid Gulf oil crisis: Report

The United States is expected to announce as early as next week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition that will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday, citing unnamed US officials.

The officials said discussions are still ongoing about when the operations would begin, either before the current hostilities in the Middle East end or afterward.

According to the WSJ, the White House declined to comment on the matter, adding that conditions on the battlefield could affect the timing of any potential announcement.

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Several countries, including some of Washington’s closest allies, have responded cautiously to US President Donald Trump’s public call for nations to deploy warships to help ensure that container vessels can pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategically important waterway has effectively been closed since the first week of March amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and a joint front of Israel and the United States. The strait is a crucial global chokepoint, with roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passing through it.

The disruption to commercial shipping through the passage has driven fuel prices sharply higher worldwide.

China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom were specifically mentioned in President Donald Trump’s appeal for countries to contribute to a multinational naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to NBC on Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he has been “in dialogue” with several of the nations cited by the president and expressed the expectation that China “will be a constructive partner” in efforts to reopen the strait.

However, governments have so far offered little in the way of firm public commitments.

The United Kingdom said that Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday about the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz "to bring an end to disruptions in global shipping."

Starmer also discussed the issue separately with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On the other hand, China's embassy to the US said "all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply", adding Beijing would "strengthen communication with relevant parties" for de-escalation of the conflict.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it “takes note” of President Donald Trump’s appeal and added that it will closely coordinate with Washington while carefully reviewing the situation.

Expectations are growing that Trump will raise the issue directly with Japan when the country’s prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, meets him at the White House later this week.

France has previously said it is working with several countries on the possibility of an international mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. President Emmanuel Macron indicated that potential partners could include nations from Europe, India and Asia, but emphasized that such an initiative would only move forward when circumstances allow and once the fighting has subsided.