US Set To Sell Multi-Billion-Dollar F-35 Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia – Will It Create Unease In Israel?

Washington/Riyadh: A historic military deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia is on the horizon as President Donald Trump set to approve the sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to the kingdom. The Trump administration is reportedly considering a request from Saudi Arabia to acquire 48 F-35 jets, a deal that could be worth billions of dollars.

According to multiple sources cited by Reuters, the transaction has already cleared a major Pentagon hurdle ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s planned visit to the White House. The proposed sale marks a significant move in U.S.-Saudi defense relations and could potentially alter the balance of power across the Middle East.

Under the agreement, Riyadh would gain access to fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, elevating its air force capabilities to near-parity with Israel, which currently operates F-35s.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While U.S. law mandates that Israel’s security not be compromised in Middle East arms sales, this move still represents a major step in modernising Saudi Arabia’s air power.

The kingdom has long sought the F-35 to counter regional threats, including from Iran. At present, Riyadh operates U.S. F-15s and European Tornado and Typhoon jets, but these aircraft do not match the advanced stealth, radar evasion and combat capabilities of the F-35.

Crown Prince Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative seeks not only economic growth but also military self-reliance, and the F-35 purchase is a cornerstone in achieving both.

Two officials familiar with the discussions confirmed to Reuters that Saudi Arabia had expressed direct interest in buying the F-35 earlier this year.

The Pentagon is evaluating the sale at the level of 48 aircraft, though no final decision has been made. The process still requires approval at multiple levels, including the cabinet, presidential signature and formal notification to the Congress.

A Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the Defense Department has been reviewing the potential sale for months, and it has now reached the secretary-level review stage.

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, stated that such sales are conducted government-to-government and that Washington is best positioned to handle the transaction.

The deal has raised eyebrows in Israel, the only Middle Eastern country currently operating F-35s, with multiple squadrons already in service. While U.S. law ensures Israel maintains technological superiority, the sale to Saudi Arabia brings a new dynamic to regional military capabilities.

The strategic implications are profound. Saudi Arabia’s air force would gain a quantum leap in technology, boosting its operational reach and precision strike capabilities.

The acquisition also signals Riyadh’s intent to modernise its defense industry and strengthen military self-sufficiency under the Vision 2030 plan.

In Washington, officials describe the deal as a landmark step in U.S.-Saudi defense cooperation. In Riyadh, it is viewed as a milestone in the kingdom’s quest for advanced military capability and regional influence.

Analysts suggest that this deal could reshape Middle Eastern power calculations and redefine strategic alliances in the years to come.