US Shooting: 2 Dead, 12 Injured In Alabama After Rival Gunmen Clash

A brawl amongst rival gunmen in the crowded downtown district in Montgomery, the capital city of the US southeastern state of Alabama, resulted in the death of two people, while 12 others were injured.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured had life-threatening injuries. Citing CBS News, IANS reported that the police were called around 11:30 p.m. local time to what Graboys described as a "mass shooting".

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters, adding that the shooters did not care about the people around, Xinhua news agency reported.

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, adding that "we will do whatever we need to do ... to charge and hold the people responsible who were involved in this." No one has been charged as of early Sunday.

The Montgomery Police Chief said seven of the victims are under the age of 17, and that the youngest is 16.

What Happened In Alabama?

The incident reportedly occurred on a busy night, shortly after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College. A group of people gathered at the intersection when gunfire erupted, according to the police authorities.

Meanwhile, WSFA 12 News cited the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) as saying that two juveniles were among those injured, including one in a life-threatening condition.

Authorities did not identify the deceased victims; however, MPD said that at least one was a woman and no details have been released on the second death.

(with IANS inputs)