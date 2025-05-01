US Shooting: 3 Indian-Origin People Found Dead After Carnage In Washington

Washington: Three Indian-origin people were found dead after a shooting at a house in Newcastle town in Washington in the United States, The Seattle Times reported, citing the King County medical examiner's office. King County sheriff's spokesperson Brandyn Hull said Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call around 7 pm on April 24 at a townhome off 129th Place Southeast.

According to the report in the US media outlet, detectives found blood on the front window and a lone hollow-point bullet in the street. Shwetha Panyam (41) and Dhruva Kikkeri (14) died from gunshot injuries. The deaths of Panyam and Dhruva were classified as homicide, while Harshavardhana Kikkeri (44) died due to suicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

Brandyn Hull said she could not make a statement on whether the case was believed to be a murder-suicide, The Seattle Times reported. In a statement on Monday, she said, "An investigation such as this takes time, and our detectives are working diligently to try and piece together what led to this incident."

"Until this work concludes, the Sheriff's Office won't have any further updates," she added. Homeowner Association President Alex Gumina said a family of four -- a husband, wife and their two sons – lived in the home and mostly kept to themselves, The Seattle Times reported. The sheriff's office did not release any other information, including any sign of motive or the relationship that the deceased shared.