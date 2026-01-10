US Shooting Incident: 6 Killed In Mississippi, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far

US Shooting News: In a tragic shooting incident in Clay County, Mississippi, several people lost their lives, while the suspect has been taken into custody.

According to a Reuters report, at least six individuals were killed in the incident. The report further stated that the deaths occurred at three separate locations.

Meanwhile, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, in a post on Facebook, informed that an individual was taken into custody and wrote, "Unfortunately tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence. We do have the individual in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community.I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible."

Further information about the incident is awaited.

Shooting at Brown University in US Rhode Island

According to an IANS report, dated December 14, at least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, US state of Rhode Island, according to US media reports.

"Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," Providence Police had informed on X.

Meanwhile, as per IANS, around 4:20 pm on Saturday, students at the university received a text message alerting them to a shooter on campus.

Police said the incident occurred near an academic and research area on campus, and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene.

US President Donald Trump had also said he had been briefed on the situation and that the FBI is at the scene.

(with agencies' inputs)