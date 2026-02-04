US shoots down Iranian drone in Arabian Sea amid tensions, Tehran says... | What we know so far

US-Iran tensions: A US aircraft carrier shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. The incident involved the USS Abraham Lincoln, and reportedly, no American personnel were harmed, and no US equipment was damaged.

An F-35C fighter jet launched from the aircraft carrier and destroyed the drone.

The US shot the drone after the unmanned aerial vehicle made what the US military described as an "aggressive approach" toward the vessel, according to ANI, CNN reported, citing a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson.

CNN further reported, citing Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US CENTCOM, that the USS Abraham Lincoln was transiting international waters approximately 500 miles from Iran's southern coast.

"The Iranian drone continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters," Hawkins said, as quoted by CNN.

"No American service members were harmed during the incident, and no US equipment was damaged," Hawkins stated, as quoted by CNN.

What happened after the incident?

Hours after the incident, two Iranian gunboats operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) approached the US-flagged chemical tanker M/V Stena Imperative in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Hawkins.

The gunboats reportedly passed the vessel at high speed on three occasions while an Iranian Mohajer drone flew overhead, the official informed, as per CNN.

During one of the passes, the Iranian vessels threatened via radio communication to board and seize the tanker, which was operating in international waters, the spokesperson stated.

US military forces in the region responded by deploying the USS McFaul, which escorted the tanker away from the area, with US Air Force defensive air support and the situation subsequently de-escalated.

Describing the incidents as examples of Iran's "unprofessional and aggressive behaviour", the spokesperson said that such actions increase the risk of miscalculation for vessels operating in the region and warned that harassment in international waters would not be tolerated by the US.

US-Iran tensions

This drone incident reportedly occurred days before scheduled diplomatic talks between US and Iranian officials aimed at preventing a military escalation.

ANI reported that, according to sources familiar with the matter at CNN, the negotiations between Iran and the US encountered difficulties earlier in the day after Tehran sought changes to the venue, participation, and scope of the discussions.

Meanwhile, the US has stepped up its military presence in the Middle East over the past week, deploying the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, along with three guided-missile destroyers and its carrier air wing, which includes F/A-18E Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II, and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

In addition, three US Navy destroyers, USS McFaul, USS Delbert D. Black, and USS Mitscher, are reportedly operating in the region independently of the carrier strike group.

Iran's reaction after drone incident

According to IANS, Iranian media reports stated that a drone belonging to Iran's armed forces completed a "surveillance mission" in international waters on Tuesday. This information came shortly after the US military said it had shot down an Iranian aircraft.

Citing unnamed sources, the Fars news agency reported that the drone "successfully" monitored military movements in areas adjacent to Iran and transmitted data to ground bases in real time. The report described such missions as vital for the "overall monitoring" of the region.

Meanwhile, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted an informed source as saying that Iran lost connection to one of its drones, the cause of which is under investigation and will be announced after it is determined.

