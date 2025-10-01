The United States is facing the prospect of a government shutdown as the White House started a countdown on its official website with only a little time remaining on the clock. This comes after the meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic leadership did not see any breakthrough, signalling that there was no compromise between the Republicans and the Democrats.

If no deal is achieved between Republicans and Democrats by Tuesday midnight (local time), there would be funding cuts. As per IANS, the funding for the US government will be cut, resulting in a halt to a few federal services.

Why Is US Government Heading Towards A Shutdown?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Democrats have demanded to reverse the Medicaid cuts in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was passed earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Republicans have dismissed the demands and have, in turn, proposed to extend funding until November 21.

Notably, the Republicans control both the Senate and the House of Representatives; however, they are short seven votes in the Senate as the funding bill requires 60 votes to pass.

Democrats Vs Republicans In US

Addressing the media at the White House earlier, US Vice President JD Vance had signalled that a shutdown could be headed their way.

On the other hand, after meeting Trump in the White House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, “laid out to the president some of the consequences of what’s happening in health care, and by his face, he looked like he heard about them for the first time.”

This Is Not US' First Government Shutdown

Although this would not be the first government shutdown during Trump’s time in office, it would mark the first in seven years. The last one happened under Trump 1.0 in 2018 and lasted for 35 days; this was the longest one in history.

The United States experienced a 16-day government shutdown in 2013 due to a budget impasse in Congress at the start of the fiscal year.

Also Read: US Government Shutdown Likely As Political Impasse Continues

US Government Shutdown: What Happens Next?

If the US government shutdown is implemented, the following are likely to occur:

1- According to media reports, suspension of operations in certain agencies is likely.

2- Reports also suggest that there could be furloughs in certain departments.

3- As per IANS, the Trump administration has threatened to fire more federal workers during the government shutdown period.

4- Smithsonian museums could remain open for a week, the BBC reported.

5- It is unclear, as of now, whether national parks will remain open or be closed during the potential shutdown.

Services Affected In Government Shutdown

To Continue Functioning:

Services that are essential in nature, including border protection, law enforcement, and air traffic control, would continue to function.

Services Affected:

Programmes such as food assistance, government-funded pre-school, and food inspectors could be affected. Furthermore, if the shutdown continues for a longer period of time, air travel could see the effects.

(with IANS inputs)