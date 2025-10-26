US Signals Stronger Ties With Pakistan, But India Comes First; Rubio Calls For Strategic Diplomacy

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the United States seeks to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan, but not at the expense of India.

According to media reports, Rubio emphasised that Washington and Islamabad have already collaborated on counter-terrorism efforts, and this cooperation will not harm the strong friendship with New Delhi.

When asked if India had expressed concern over the US-Pakistan closeness, he praised Indian diplomacy, saying officials in New Delhi understand that maintaining relationships with multiple countries is essential. He added that every nation has its strategic partners, and this is a sign of careful and thoughtful foreign policy.

Renewing Strategic Friendship With Pakistan

Asked whether the renewed friendship with Pakistan was linked to America and President Trump’s “role in preventing war between India and Pakistan”, he clarified that the discussions began long before and that the United States aims to rebuild strategic cooperation with Pakistan.

He added that the two countries can now work together on several shared priorities.

“We know there are longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan, but our job is to find paths of friendship with as many countries as possible. We have worked with Pakistan against terrorism and now aim to expand that cooperation. This will not come at the cost of our strong ties with India or any other nation,” Rubio said.

He reaffirmed that US efforts with Pakistan will not undermine the friendship with India.

Ties Strengthened After Operation Sindoor

Relations between Pakistan and the United States strengthened significantly in May this year, following India’s Operation Sindoor.

Trump said on May 10 that his mediation had brought India and Pakistan to a full and immediate ceasefire, a claim India outrightly denied but Pakistan supported. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role.

In June, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir held a secret meeting with Trump. Later, in September, Sharif and Munir met Trump at the White House, with the Pakistani prime minister reportedly referring to the US president as a “peace ambassador”.

On May 10, Trump tweeted that after lengthy talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate and complete ceasefire.

Proposal For A Port In Balochistan

This month, advisers to Munir proposed to the United States the development of a new port in Pasni, Balochistan, along the Arabian Sea. Reuters reported that Pakistan wants American investors to build and operate the port, located just 112 km from China’s Gwadar Port.

The proposal specifies that the port will serve commercial and mineral purposes only, with no permission for a US military base. It would give the United States easier access to Pakistan’s key minerals, including copper and antimony.

Growing Trade Between US And Pakistan

In 2024, trade between the United States and Pakistan reached $10.1 billion, a 6.3% increase from 2023. The United States exported $2.1 billion and imported $5.1 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $3 billion.

Trump imposed 19% tariffs on Pakistan, compared to 50% on India. Experts say this reflects America’s strategy to keep Pakistan closer and China at a distance.