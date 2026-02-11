Advertisement
NewsWorldUS signs civil nuclear deal with Iran’s neighbour and Russia’s ally: What is 123 agreement?
US-ARMENIA CIVIL NUCLEAR DEAL

US signs civil nuclear deal with Iran’s neighbour and Russia’s ally: What is 123 agreement?

The United States has reached a landmark civil nuclear deal with Armenia, allowing the country access to nuclear technology, equipment and fuel. The agreement reduces Armenia’s reliance on Russia and Iran while opening new avenues for energy cooperation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 04:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US Vice President JD Vance and Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan hold signed copies of the agreement for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: Reuters)

Yerevan: The United States and Armenia have taken a major step in civil nuclear collaboration. On Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President JD Vance signed the agreement during the latter’s two-day visit to the country. This was the first visit to Armenia by a US vice president.

The deal shows America’s intent to strengthen ties with Armenia, a country historically aligned with Russia. The agreement is formally known as a “123 Agreement”, which legally permits the United States to transfer nuclear technology, equipment and fuel to another country.

Under this agreement, Washington can initially export around five billion dollars’ worth of nuclear equipment and technology to Yerevan. Additional contracts worth nearly $4 billion may follow in the coming years, covering fuel supply and maintenance services.

The deal holds strategic importance for Armenia. Vance emphasised that the partnership will chart a new course for energy cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Pashinyan described it as a new chapter in US-Armenia relations. Historically, Armenia has depended heavily on Russia and Iran for its energy needs.

At present, it operates a single nuclear plant, Metsamor, which was built with Russian assistance decades ago. The plant is aging, and Armenia plans to replace it with a new reactor. The country is reviewing proposals from multiple international companies, including those from the United States, Russia, China, France and South Korea. No decision has been finalized so far, but the United States agreement could give American proposals an advantage.

Armenia is actively seeking to reduce reliance on Russia and diversify its nuclear partnerships. And therefore, Vance’s visit carries additional strategic weight. Six months ago, with US mediation, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a peace agreement. During the visit, Vance advanced the ‘TRIPP’ (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) initiative, which will create a 43-kilometre corridor through southern Armenia. This corridor will connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan region and provide a direct route to Turkey.

The corridor is expected to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe and bypass traditional Russian and Iranian routes. Vance highlighted that the project will not only foster peace but also open pathways for economic growth for both Armenia and the United States.

After Armenia, Vance will continue his visit to Azerbaijan to further discussions on regional cooperation and connectivity.

