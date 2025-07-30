US Slams UN Two-State Summit For Israel, Palestine As ‘Publicity Stunt’, Warns India Of Fallout

New Delhi/Washington: The Donald Trump administration has sent a stern message to India: Washington is not on board with the international conference on the two-state solution for Israel-Palestine. The gathering is currently underway in New York. The United States has refused to participate in what it calls an “ill-timed” and “unproductive” meeting, which is being co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. India joins over 120 nations in attendance.

A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy confirmed that American officials have directly communicated their disapproval to New Delhi.

“We have shared our views on the conference with the Government of India. The United States will not participate in this unproductive and ill-timed conference on the two-state solution in New York City. The United States will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace,” the official said, reiterating Washington’s stance,” the official said, reiterating Washington’s stance.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce went further and accused the conference of doing more harm than good. “Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas and reward its obstruction. It undermines real-world efforts to achieve peace,” she said.

Bruce slammed the summit as a diplomatic distraction and “a publicity stunt” that could derail progress towards a ceasefire and hostage release.

She also linked French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will officially recognise a Palestinian state to Hamas’ recent statements, claiming it reflects a pattern of missteps that strengthen the group’s hand.

“This only encourages Hamas to obstruct a ceasefire and undercuts our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza,” Bruce warned.

India, however, is engaging with the conference in hopes of facilitating dialogue and tangible action. New Delhi is participating in consultations with the eight working groups formed by the United Nations and civil society to shape “concrete measures” toward the two-state goal. These working groups had been preparing for the conference since a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution last year called for a summit in June 2025. That event was delayed due to the Iran-Iraq conflict.

India’s representative to the United Nations Ambassador P Harish reiterated the country’s long-standing position. In a statement to the UN Security Council last week, he urged for an immediate ceasefire and emphasised the release of hostages as a top priority.

“India shares historic and strong ties with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We have always stood by them and our commitment towards the Palestinian cause is unwavering,” he said.

Though India abstained from a UNGA resolution in June demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, it has since been in regular contact with the working groups and is expected to contribute its formal recommendations during the summit.

New Delhi continues to walk a careful diplomatic line, balancing its close and growing relationship with Israel and its principled support for Palestinian statehood.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s stance in Parliament last Friday that a negotiated two-state solution is the only way forward. That vision includes the creation of a sovereign Palestine that exists in peace beside Israel within secure and recognised borders.