US soldiers onboard warships near Iran facing food shortage? Here is the evidence

Washington: With nuclear submarines, massive aircraft carriers and a defence budget nearing $1 trillion, the United States military is considered the most powerful fighting force in the world. But reports coming from US Navy deployments in West Asia are telling a very different story about America’s war machine. Soldiers deployed near the Persian Gulf are allegedly facing food shortages, tiny meal portions and difficulties accessing basic supplies while serving aboard frontline warships.

The controversy began after images allegedly sent by service members aboard US warships began circulating online. One of the most widely circulated photos purportedly came from the USS Tripoli, where a Marine allegedly shared a picture of a lunch tray carrying little more than a small portion of shredded meat and a folded tortilla. Another purported image from the USS Abraham Lincoln showed what appeared to be a few boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a slab of processed meat.

A recent meal aboard the Lincoln CSG, fighting for months off the coast of Iran. Sailors reportedly say ships in the region have been rationing food supplies as the deployment wears on -USA Today pic.twitter.com/YRDoylOI2X — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 16, 2026

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Images of food being served to sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli, published by USA Today.



Supplies "are going to get really low" and "morale is going to be at an all-time low," one sailor messaged his mother: https://t.co/di0KUEohvI pic.twitter.com/ZcuBNw1k8i — Evan Hill (@evanhill) April 16, 2026

The images went viral on social media and across defence forums, triggering criticism from military families and veterans who questioned how soldiers deployed in one of the world’s most tense military zones could be served meals that looked closer to emergency ration leftovers than standard naval food.

Families say sailors are rationing meals

According to a report carried by the New York Post, family members of deployed personnel said the soldiers had been messaging home about food portions getting smaller and supplies becoming tighter during deployment.

Some families claimed service members were eating only when they got the chance and that food was being carefully distributed during long operations at sea. One pastor from West Virginia, Karen Erskine-Valentine, told USA Today that families described sailors as being hungry most of the time and said the food lacked both quantity and quality.

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For personnel deployed in high-pressure environments, meals are not a small issue. The soldiers can spend months inside confined ships while operating close to potential conflict zones. Military experts argue that morale and combat effectiveness are directly affected by food, sleep and living conditions. Napoleon Bonaparte famously argued that armies move on their stomachs.

Care packages also hit by disruptions

The alleged problem became worse when families trying to send snacks, hygiene items and essentials to their loved ones faced delivery problems. The United States Postal Service had temporarily suspended deliveries to several military ZIP codes connected to operational zones in the region because of airspace restrictions and military disruptions.

That meant even the backup support system relied upon by military families started breaking down during deployment.

US Navy rejects shortage claims

The US Navy, however, has strongly denied that soldiers are facing food shortages. The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations issued a statement saying reports about poor-quality meals and lack of food aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Tripoli were false. It insisted that both ships carried enough food supplies to provide healthy and fully portioned meals to all crew members.

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Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle later told reporters that nutritional standards aboard deployed ships were being met and claimed there had been no point during deployment where soldiers failed to receive required meal portions.

Statement on Claims of Food Shortages aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli:

Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false. — Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (@USNavyCNO) April 17, 2026

Fresh meals. Full service. Mission ready.



Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli continue to receive regularly prepared meals at sea—no interruptions, no shortages. pic.twitter.com/1ZprkBkmjR — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 18, 2026

REAL FOOD is, in many cases, cheaper than ultra-processed foods.@SecWar and I are shifting military meals from the appalling food that only one-third of the troops were eating, to REAL whole food that is more affordable. pic.twitter.com/3OlIvNYSIE — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 17, 2026

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed the controversy. In a post on X, he described the reports as “fake news” and claimed his team had confirmed logistics data showing both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli carried more than 30 days of food supplies onboard. He added that US soldiers deserved and received the best treatment.

The @USNavy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press.



My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship.



Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best. https://t.co/XekXU6oHOo — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 18, 2026

Long deployments and mounting pressure

The controversy has also led to debate around how stretched the US Navy has become during prolonged overseas operations. Warships have been spending longer periods at sea while Washington keeps increasing deployments across West Asia during ongoing tensions involving Iran and regional shipping routes.

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The USS Gerald Ford, one of America’s most advanced aircraft carriers, spent nearly 295 days deployed before returning for “repairs and maintenance”. Extended deployments, operational fatigue and alleged supply chain disruptions have become part of naval operations in recent years.

If the world’s richest and most heavily funded military is facing complaints over food aboard frontline warships, what does that say about the stress growing within America’s long military deployments?

Critics also argue that Washington spends billions on weapons systems, contractors and overseas operations while ordinary soldiers allegedly struggle with basic day-to-day conditions during deployment.