Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040296https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-spat-on-indias-face-former-us-ambassador-slams-trump-administration-for-undermining-ties-with-new-delhi-3040296.html
NewsWorld'US spat on India's face': Former US Ambassador slams Trump administration for undermining ties with New Delhi
INDIA-US TIES

'US spat on India's face': Former US Ambassador slams Trump administration for undermining ties with New Delhi

Speaking about the changing geo-political situation and dynamics of India-US ties, former US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said that he would not have done what Trump did.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'US spat on India's face': Former US Ambassador slams Trump administration for undermining ties with New DelhiImage: White House/X

India-US Ties: Amid America's pivot towards Pakistan, a former US Ambassador has suggested that the White House under President Donald Trump has spoiled the three decades of relationship-building between the United States and India. The remarks come at a time when many US officials have made statements praising Pakistan and its Army Chief Asim Munir. The Pakistani army has been behind many terror attacks carried out in India, and thus, Trump’s tilt towards Islamabad has caused unease in New Delhi’s power corridors. 

Speaking about the changing geo-political situation and dynamics of India-US ties, former US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said that he would not have done what Trump did. "America has spat in India's face under the Trump administration. Bringing India closer to the US has been a 30-year project for every US president. I would not do what Trump has done," said Emanuel.

Notably, Emmanuel is likely to run for US President in 2028. This is not the first time Emanuel has bashed Trump for his Pakistan pivot. In October last year, he had said that US President Trump has thrown away the relationship with India because of 'his ego and some money from Pakistan that was paid to his son'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assembly elections 2026
'Jhal muri maine khaayi, jhal TMC ko lagi': PM Modi's dig at TMC in Nadia
India Test squad changes 2026
Sai Sudharsan's No.3 Test spot under threat: RCB, CSK, RR star in frame
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Trisha Krishnan clicked as she casts her vote
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan birthday special: Top 7 Bollywood hits you can stream on OTT
baby shoes
Comfortable And Cute Baby Shoes For First Steps On Amazon
Humayun Kabir
Murshidabad tense after clash between supporters of TMC, Humayun Kabir
World Book Day 2026
World Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world
MBSE HSLC Result 2026
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 out at mbse.edu.in, check scorecard here
World's richest list
World's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026
Auto news
Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever production at 23.4 lakh units in FY26