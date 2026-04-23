'US spat on India's face': Former US Ambassador slams Trump administration for undermining ties with New Delhi

India-US Ties: Amid America's pivot towards Pakistan, a former US Ambassador has suggested that the White House under President Donald Trump has spoiled the three decades of relationship-building between the United States and India. The remarks come at a time when many US officials have made statements praising Pakistan and its Army Chief Asim Munir. The Pakistani army has been behind many terror attacks carried out in India, and thus, Trump’s tilt towards Islamabad has caused unease in New Delhi’s power corridors.

Speaking about the changing geo-political situation and dynamics of India-US ties, former US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said that he would not have done what Trump did. "America has spat in India's face under the Trump administration. Bringing India closer to the US has been a 30-year project for every US president. I would not do what Trump has done," said Emanuel.

Notably, Emmanuel is likely to run for US President in 2028. This is not the first time Emanuel has bashed Trump for his Pakistan pivot. In October last year, he had said that US President Trump has thrown away the relationship with India because of 'his ego and some money from Pakistan that was paid to his son'.

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This is a developing story.