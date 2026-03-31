US weighs high-risk ground raid in Iran to seize Uranium; plan mirrors 1994 'project sapphire'

According to reports, a complex and potentially dangerous operation by the United States may be in the works that could involve sending US Special Forces into Iran to seize almost 450 kilograms of enriched uranium - enough to create approximately 10 to 11 nuclear weapons.

While the decision on whether to carry out this raid has not yet been made by President Trump, he is reportedly open to exploring the situation based on the success of a similar operation nearly 32 years ago. Experts cautioned that the international geopolitical environment would pose a serious risk to the potential success of this operation.

An example of a successful operation

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The foundation for the planned raid originates from the Clinton administration's "Project Sapphire." This secret program was initiated following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1994 and led to the discovery of nearly 600 kilograms of HEU (highly enriched uranium) that had been stored in a poorly protected facility located in Kazakhstan - the Ulba Metallurgical Facility.

This HEU was originally designated for use with Soviet Alpha Class submarines and had the potential for use in the creation of approximately twenty nuclear weapons. In response to concerns that this HEU could be obtained by either terrorists or "bad actors," the US government initiated a secret diplomatic and logistical operation to remove the potential for the HEU to be used by either of those groups.

The mission: A team of 31 technicians and professionals completing 12-hour shifts for four weeks in freezing weather to pack up HEU into 400 specialised shipping containers.

The exfiltration: When the operation was being executed, the HEU was transported to Delaware (later transported to a secure site in Tennessee) aboard a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft outside of a stormy night.

The conclusion: The HEU was blended down into low-enriched uranium for peaceful uses, thus marking a major achievement in the non-proliferation effort.

Iran as a challenge: Why 2026 is different

Whereas Project Sapphire was executed with the cooperation of Kazakhstan's government, there would be significant differences in executing an operation in Iran that make the Iranian plan much more dangerous and high-risk, according to strategic analysts. Three major differences exist that would make this Iran plan much more dangerous as compared to the Kazakhstan operation:

1. Engaged vs. invasion

In Kazakhstan, the United States was invited to partake in civil-military operations. In Iran, however, the United States would be invading a foreign country. Following a month of high tensions and military exchanges, there is a high alert level for the Iranian government. Any attempt to seize uranium from Iran will be a declaration of war and will cause Iranian missiles and drones to be launched in retaliation, most likely with great amounts of firepower.

2. Non-military operations vs. special operation raid

Project Sapphire was a logistics operation that employed civilian technicians. The Iranian proposal would entail elites' special forces conducting the infiltration of underground tunnels and bunkers — such as those in Isfahan. According to The Wall Street Journal, American troops may need to be on the ground in Iran for an extended period (seven days) to secure the site and remove the UF6 gas cylinders (very dangerous, highly radioactive, and volatile) involved.

3. Casualties

The 1994 mission resulted in no casualties at all. However, a direct ground operation against Iran would be met with significant resistance from the Iranian Ground Forces and specialized proxy defenses. The likely casualty rate for American "boots on the ground" is expected to be substantially higher than currently estimated and therefore poses an extremely high potential risk.

The 'nuclear' decision

The UF6 is reportedly contained in cylinders that are exceptionally hard to manage under combat pressure. In addition, during the last few months, the US has conducted successful operations elsewhere in the world (i.e., Venezuela), but analysts state that because of the capabilities of Iran's advanced air defense and its ability to retaliate effectively, this operation is expected to present a completely different problem.

President Trump is considering an "extraction" plan similar to "Project Sapphire," which continues the administration's "maximum pressure" method of controlling Iran's nuclear program. All people of the world are now watching and waiting as we transition from the "diplomatic extraction" phase to the "military seizure" phase of this operation.

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